Police involved in standoff at west Modesto mini-market

Modesto police are negotiating with a man with a firearm inside a west Modesto mini-market, authorities said.
Heather Graves, spokeswoman for The Modesto Police Department, said officers were called to the area of Maze Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive at about 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was waving a firearm in the air.
When they arrived, the spotted the man and gave him verbal commands. He ran inside the A&M Gas MiniMart at 325 Maze. Officers evacuated employees and customers at the store.
As of 5 p.m., officers were continuing to negotiate with him.
