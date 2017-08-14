Modesto police were at the scene of a standoff at the A&M Gas MiniMart at 325 Maze Blvd., in Modesto, California, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.
Crime

Police involved in standoff at west Modesto mini-market

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

August 14, 2017 5:28 PM

Modesto police are negotiating with a man with a firearm inside a west Modesto mini-market, authorities said.

Heather Graves, spokeswoman for The Modesto Police Department, said officers were called to the area of Maze Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive at about 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was waving a firearm in the air.

When they arrived, the spotted the man and gave him verbal commands. He ran inside the A&M Gas MiniMart at 325 Maze. Officers evacuated employees and customers at the store.

As of 5 p.m., officers were continuing to negotiate with him.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

John Holland: 209-578-2385

