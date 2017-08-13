Patterson man says 2-year-old girl fell. Pathologist said that’s not how she died.

A judge has ordered a Patterson man to stand trial, accused of murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl who had a developmental disability.
Along with the murder charge, Vincent Hoai Do is accused of committing child abuse with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury or death. The prosecution believes Do is responsible for the death of Jacklyn Nguyen.
The child suffered her injuries in June 2015. She was flown by air ambulance to the University of California, Davis, Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Do’s preliminary hearing ended Friday with Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Scott Steffen ruling that there was sufficient evidence for the defendant to stand trial, according to Deputy District Attorney John R. Mayne, who is prosecuting the case.
Testimony in the hearing indicated that Do housed children with autism at his Patterson home. It’s unclear what particular developmental disability Jacklyn had, but she had been living in Do’s home for about a week before her death.
Do worked as a chiropractor and operated a chiropractic business in the San Jose area. The prosecution says the defendant also called himself a functional neurologist. The defense in court objected to calling Do a doctor, because the defendant does not have a medical degree.
The child’s family was not around when she was injured. Do was not related to the girl. The defendant told authorities that the child accidentally fell during a visit to Pacheco State Park, about 20 miles west of Los Banos.
Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Sandoval testified that Do told him that the child fell at the park, but he waited four hours before he called 911 for help. The defendant told Sandoval that he tried to use acupressure to revive the girl.
Acupressure is used to relieve tension or pain using the same points on the body as in acupuncture, but acupressure stimulates with fingertip or thumb pressure instead of with the insertion of needles.
Forensic pathologist Eugene Carpenter testified that Jacklyn died from blunt force trauma that was not consistent with a fall.
The defendant remains in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail with his bail amount set at $2 million. Judge Steffen scheduled Do to return to court Aug. 25 for an arraignment hearing.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
