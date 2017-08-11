Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (08/12/17)

10 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from July 27-Aug. 2.
SUSPECT: Alaa Zamat, 34, of Overland Park, Ill.
DAY ARRESTED: July 28, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, driving while license suspended or revoked
SUSPECT: Travis Avery Million, 44, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 28, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Vincent Ortega Pulido Jr., 36, transient
DAY ARRESTED: July 29, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, unlicensed driver
SUSPECT: Ryan David Ashlock, 27, of Angels Camp
DAY ARRESTED: July 30, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Ricky Monroy, 22, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 30, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, abusing or endangering health of child, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of loaded firearm in public (on person or vehicle), carrying concealed firearm, willful disobedience
SUSPECT: Kayla Jean Wheeler, 20, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 30, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substance, use of unauthorized ID to get credit
SUSPECT: Jedd Dwayne Green, 32, of Oakdale
DAY ARRESTED: July 30, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tool, probation violation, drinking on public streets, first-degree burglary, vandalism, junker buy wire/metal illegally
SUSPECT: Verona Ovrahim, 30, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: July 31, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, causing elderly/dependent adult great bodily harm, threatening crime with intent to terrorize
SUSPECT: Donald Wayne Fouse, 62, of Empire
DAY ARRESTED: July 31, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Gwenda Colleen Campbell, 50, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 1, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, willful harm or injury to child, attempt to receive property, driving without a license, failure to provide proof of insurance
