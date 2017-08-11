Travis Avery Million, 44, of Modesto, arrested on July 28, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
Travis Avery Million, 44, of Modesto, arrested on July 28, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
Travis Avery Million, 44, of Modesto, arrested on July 28, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (08/12/17)

August 11, 2017 3:49 PM

10 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from July 27-Aug. 2.

SUSPECT: Alaa Zamat, 34, of Overland Park, Ill.

DAY ARRESTED: July 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, driving while license suspended or revoked

SUSPECT: Travis Avery Million, 44, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Vincent Ortega Pulido Jr., 36, transient

DAY ARRESTED: July 29, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, unlicensed driver

SUSPECT: Ryan David Ashlock, 27, of Angels Camp

DAY ARRESTED: July 30, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

SUSPECT: Ricky Monroy, 22, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 30, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, abusing or endangering health of child, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of loaded firearm in public (on person or vehicle), carrying concealed firearm, willful disobedience

SUSPECT: Kayla Jean Wheeler, 20, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 30, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substance, use of unauthorized ID to get credit

SUSPECT: Jedd Dwayne Green, 32, of Oakdale

DAY ARRESTED: July 30, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tool, probation violation, drinking on public streets, first-degree burglary, vandalism, junker buy wire/metal illegally

SUSPECT: Verona Ovrahim, 30, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: July 31, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, causing elderly/dependent adult great bodily harm, threatening crime with intent to terrorize

SUSPECT: Donald Wayne Fouse, 62, of Empire

DAY ARRESTED: July 31, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Gwenda Colleen Campbell, 50, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 1, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, willful harm or injury to child, attempt to receive property, driving without a license, failure to provide proof of insurance

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto

Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto 1:36

Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto
Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide 0:21

Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide
Watch church arson suspect being taken into custody 0:18

Watch church arson suspect being taken into custody

View More Video