Early-morning Modesto shooting sends victim to hospital

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:21 Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide Pause 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 1:16 Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 1:31 Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:53 Merced County Sheriff takes to the sky in search of illegal marijuana grows 0:33 Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 1:04 Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million 1:05 Why Modesto City Schools is giving all high school students laptops Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy