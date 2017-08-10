Early-morning Modesto shooting sends victim to hospital

A man was taken to a hospital for treatment after being shot once in the upper abdominal area early Thursday, Modesto police say.
Police and fire/medical responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Olive Avenue about 3:20 a.m. Police Lt. Tom Ciccarelli said the man had a small-caliber gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
The victim – estimated to be in his 20s – was uncooperative, Ciccarelli said. He told officers he was shot in the area of Kansas and Emerald avenues, about a mile away. He went to the home of a friend on Olive, who called 911.
The victim provided no information on who shot him, the lieutenant said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 by typing “TIP704.”
