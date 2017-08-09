Man found in Hickman canal victim of homicide

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:18 Watch church arson suspect being taken into custody Pause 1:13 Arson, vandalism at Modesto church 0:33 Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 1:53 Merced County Sheriff takes to the sky in search of illegal marijuana grows 1:31 Giants fans have message for Dodgers 0:57 2017 Modstock at Graceada Park 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 2:01 Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 1:04 Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department Dive Team member goes into a Turlock Irrigation District canal at Montpelier and Dallas roads in Hickman, California, after a body was found there on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The victim, Salvador Del Toro, 45, died as a result of a homicide, the sheriff's department said.

