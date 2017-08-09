Man found in Hickman canal victim of homicide

A man who was found dead in a canal just outside of Hickman on Tuesday afternoon was the victim of a homicide, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.
The man’s body was found by a Turlock Irrigation District employee in a canal at Montpelier and Dallas roads. The man was identified as 45-year-old Salvador Del Toro.
Del Toro’s body was removed from the canal by the sheriff’s department’s Dive Team.
(Click here for the 2017 Stanislaus County Homicide Map)
During an autopsy Wednesday, detectives learned Del Toro had injuries on his body. Sgt. Anthony Bejaran said Del Toro’s death is being investigated as a homicide but would not discuss his injuries.
Bejaran said detectives do not know how long Del Toro’s body had been in the water. They believe he’s from La Grange.
Anyone with information about Del Toro is asked contact Detective Jesse Tovar at 209-525-7080.
Leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. For more information, go to www.stancrimetips.org.
