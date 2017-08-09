Baby girl tested positive for meth; her parents were arrested at Modesto hospital

Modesto Police were dispatched to Doctors Medical Center early Tuesday morning for a report of parents attempting to leave with their infant daughter who needed medical care.
The infant, less than a month old, had tested positive for methamphetamine, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. She said the parents denied knowing how the child was exposed to the drug.
The couple was taking their daughter from the hospital when they were followed outside by a nurse who said the child needed care and that she would call police if they left.
The couple brought the child back inside but because she had methamphetamine in her system, police were called anyway.
Angelina Ciraulo, 24, and Billy Ensminger, 35, were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and probation violation. Child Protective Services took custody of the infant.
Comments