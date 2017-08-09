Police say couple illegally growing pot, keeping vicious dog – and visiting with baby grandchild

A couple living without permission on a Sonora property and illegally growing marijuana there had their 10-month-old grandchild with them when arrested Tuesday morning, according to Sonora police.
The little boy appeared to be in good health and was visiting the Truckenmiller Road property with his mother, said Turu VanderWiel, acting police chief.
But Randy T. Henington, 63, and Cheryl E. Kersey, 55, face charges including child endangerment because the grandchild was exposed to the marijuana grow and a dog that had been declared vicious, VanderWiel said.
“We see time and time again on the news how marijuana cultivation invites a criminal element,” he said, “and there are dangers associated with that, such as people trying to rob the crops, and just by contact, possible exposure of the child to the THC” (tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical in cannabis responsible for most of its psychological effects).
The dog found running loose on the property also factored in the endangerment charge, VanderWiel said. About two years ago, an incident in which the dog bit a child led to it being declared vicious, he said. Henington, who signed to take responsibility for the dog, is required to keep it confined or, when not confined, leashed and muzzled, the chief said.
The dog is in the custody of animal services pending resolution of Henington’s and Kersey’s case.
The couple were booked on charges of unlawful cultivation of marijuana and child endangerment, the Sonora Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Charges are also being sought against them for illegal dumping and failing to properly keep a dangerous animal, police said.
Sonora police and Cal Fire law enforcement officers went to the Truckenmiller Road property on a trespassing investigation shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday. “According to the owner, he’d given nobody permission to be there and was not aware of who would be there, based on information I’m getting,” VanderWiel said.
Police also had information that the trespassers were illegally growing pot. More than 100 plants were seized. VanderWiel said an estimated value of the crop has not yet been determined.
The couple also were dumping solid waste unlawfully on the property, police said.
There was an RV on the property, as well as an abandoned house-type structure, VanderWiel said. The couple were using a generator for power and bringing in water in containers.
