Psychedelic mushrooms prompt arrest, meth in pool of urine adds to more charges

A Manteca woman was arrested at the Chicken Ranch Casino in Jamestown over the weekend after a deputy found her passed out in a car with a pile of cash in her lap.
The gray Ford sedan the woman was found in caught the deputy’s eye because one of the doors was open, according to a press release from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Deputy walked up to the sedan and noticed a bundle of cash on the woman’s lap and an open bottle of rum in the back seat,” according to the release.
The deputy knocked on the car window and woke the woman, who was identified as 40-year-old Jamie Wilcox.
A K9 was used to conduct an exterior sniff and he alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The deputy searched the car and located a bag containing a little over 10 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and a methamphetamine pipe.
Wilcox was arrested and taken to the Tuolumne County Jail where another meth pipe was found in her bra.
During a strip search, Wilcox concealed an item inside herself and refused to remove it. Jail deputies had to get a warrant to take her to the hospital to have the contraband removed from her body.
At the hospital, when a deputies went to get Wilcox from the back of the vehicle, they saw a green plastic bag sitting in the floorboard, along with a large amount of urine. Around the pool of urine were several small shards of methamphetamine.
During the medical examination, another green plastic bag was removed from inside Wilcox.
Wilcox was transported back to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into the jail, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence and obstruction.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
