He repeatedly punched her, then raped her. He’d been convicted of sex assaults before

A 31-year-old Modesto man convicted of raping a woman at a Salida motel must spend more than 30 years in prison before he can become eligible for parole.
Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Rick Distaso on Friday sentenced Ray Allen Beaty to 32 years to life in prison, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Tuesday.
A jury found Beaty guilty of rape by force and robbery. The jury's verdict came after a four-day trial that ended Nov. 18.
I thought I was going to die.
Rape victim told the jury
Beaty’s sentencing initially was scheduled for December, but the hearing was postponed because the defendant wanted to hire a new attorney to review the case and determine whether to seek a new trial.
The defendant on Tuesday remained in custody at the county jail, awaiting transfer to a state prison. He has been in jail in March 2015.
The rape occurred March 6, 2015, at a Super 8 motel, authorities said. Beaty had arranged to meet the woman, who was working as a prostitute, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Annette Rees, who prosecuted the case.
The two agreed on a price, and the woman began to perform a sex act. The prosecutor has said Beaty then punched the woman in the face repeatedly into unconsciousness.
Testimony in the trial indicated the woman regained consciousness, realizing her face was covered in blood and Beaty had his hands on her neck. The defendant then made it clear to the woman that he intended to have sex with her again, and she complied out of fear, according to the prosecution.
“I thought I was going to die,” the woman told the jury.
DNA EVIDENCE
Rees says Beaty tried to clean up DNA evidence that might have been left on the victim’s body. The defendant then stole the woman’s cash and cellphone, before leaving the motel room, Rees has said.
Shortly after, the victim flagged down a Modesto police officer to report the assault. Investigators later learned Beaty’s car had been pulled over soon after the incident. Authorities said the victim identified her attacker in a photograph and recognized his car.
When police arrested Beaty, investigators found money in his pockets that matched the cash taken in the robbery, authorities said. Rees has said a medical exam found traces of Beaty’s DNA on the victim. Beaty’s cellphone also showed three calls to the victim.
PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS
Beaty had two previous sexual assault convictions. Judge Distaso sentenced Beaty to 25 years to life in prison for the rape charge. The defendant must serve 25 years in prison before he become eligible for parole.
The judge sentenced Beaty to an additional 7 years in prison for the robbery charge, which included 2 years in prison for the previous sexual assault convictions. Beaty must serve the prison sentence for the robbery before he can start serving the time for the rape.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
