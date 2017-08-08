Most Wanted: Raymond Bejaran Alvarez, Spousal abuse

NAME: Raymond Bejaran Alvarez
CHARGE: Spousal abuse
DESCRIPTION: 47 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Alvarez is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of committing spousal abuse, giving false information to a peace officer and driving under the influence.
NOTES: The Turlock Police Department also is looking for Alvarez on suspicion of vehicle theft.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Alvarez ’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
