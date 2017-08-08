Newman man threatened to castrate his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. His trial ended in 4 days.

A 45-year-old Newman man faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison after a jury convicted him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatening to castrate her new boyfriend.
Juan Antonio Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28 in Stanislaus Superior Court.
Garcia on July 28 was found guilty of home invasion robbery, first-degree burglary, assault with a a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of making criminal threats and providing false identification to a police officer, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
The defendant’s charges also included enhancements for using a gun and deadly weapon while committing the crimes, as well as committing a burglary while someone was inside the home. Deputy District Attorney Sean Doering prosecuted the case.
The reported break-in occurred Oct. 14, 2016. Prosecutors said Garcia had a gun in one hand and a knife in the other, when he entered his ex-girlfriend’s home.
Garcia placed the tip of the knife at his ex-girlfriend’s chest, while pointing the gun at her boyfriend, according to prosecutors. Garcia then made several threats, including to castrate her new boyfriend, prosecutors said. The defendant then took her boyfriend’s cellphone.
Newman police officers spoke to Garcia the following day. Prosecutors said Garcia tried to hide his identity by using his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend’s name and stolen identification. Police found the stolen cellphone in Garcia’s home.
