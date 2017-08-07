Matthew Boone, 25, of Modesto, was arrested on Friday, on charges related to mail theft in the northeast part of town.
Suspected mail thief had about 40 credit cards at his home, Modesto police say

By John Holland

August 07, 2017 7:05 PM

Modesto police Monday reported the arrest of Matthew Sean Boone, 25, on suspicion of breaking into community mailboxes in the city’s northeast.

Officers made a traffic stop early Friday morning and learned that Boone had an arrest warrant, spokeswoman Heather Graves of the Modesto Police Department said. A search of his vehicle turned up burglary tools, stolen mail and methamphetamine, she said.

Property crimes detectives obtained a search warrant for Boone’s home in the 3000 block of Breckenridge Way, just south of Sylvan Avenue. More stolen mail, including about 40 credit cards, were found, along with U.S. Postal Service property, Graves said.

Detectives said they believe Boone is responsible for multiple break-ins at community mailboxes, a central location used in lieu of home boxes.

Boone was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of identity and mail theft, possession of burglary tools and stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and committing a crime while out on bail for similar offenses. He remained in custody Monday evening on $75,000 bail.

Police offered advice for preventing mail theft:

• Require a signature for delivered packages at home.

• Have your packages delivered to you at work or to someone you know will be home.

• If packages are delivered to your home, bring them inside immediately.

• Do not put outgoing mail in your mailbox. Send it at the post office.

• Have personal checks delivered to your bank for pickup.

• Check your mail daily.

• Report suspicious activity in your neighborhood immediately to police.

Victims can report mail theft by calling (209) 572-9573 or visiting www.modestopolice.com.

John Holland: 209-578-2385

