Man shot by Stanislaus sheriff’s deputy during confrontation in Knights Ferry

A 28-year-old man was shot by a deputy during a physical confrontation Sunday night in Knights Ferry, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday.

The incident began about 11:25 p.m. when the deputy contacted two men in a vehicle on Sonora Road near the 50’s Roadhouse Restaurant north of Highway 108-120.

Information on what led to the deputy making contact – response to a 911 call, observation of suspicious activity, or other – was not available from the Sheriff’s Department on Monday morning.

A news release says the driver, a 35-year-old man, was detained and seated in the back seat of the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy, whose name was not released, then contacted the passenger, a 28-year-old male, at the vehicle.

After a brief conversation, the man ran north on Sonora Road. The deputy caught up to him, and the physical confrontation ensued. During the struggle, the deputy fired his department-issued gun. The man was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital emergency room.

No information was released on the man’s condition or how many times he was shot and where.

The deputy suffered minor injuries, was treated at a hospital and later released.

The Sheriff’s Department has released no additional information on the shooting.

Three separate and independent investigations have begun. The Sheriff’s Department is conducting both a criminal and an administrative investigation, and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent review of the incident.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Detective David Hickman at 209-525-7042.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also e-ail tips at www.modestopolice.com/crimestoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward.