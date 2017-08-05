Louis Nathaniel Sachse, 34, of Manteca, arrested on July 20, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (08/05/17)

August 05, 2017 9:09 AM

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from July 20-26.

SUSPECT: Bruno Tostado, 46, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 20, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, DUI, driving without a license, possession of controlled substance

SUSPECT: Daniel Christopher Bar, 22, of Newman

DAY ARRESTED: July 20, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

SUSPECT: Joseph Michael Lopes, 30, of Newman

DAY ARRESTED: July 20, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, parole violation

SUSPECT: Louis Nathaniel Sachse, 34, of Manteca

DAY ARRESTED: July 20, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Elias Francisco Amaya, 30, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 21, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, possession of a controlled substance, driving when license suspended/revoked for DUI/drugs

SUSPECT: Michael Chadwick, 23, transient

DAY ARRESTED: July 22, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Stoney Ray Northern, 40, transient

DAY ARRESTED: July 24, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Jacob Blackwood, 30, of Oakdale

DAY ARRESTED: July 25, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Sergio Reynoso Herrera, 28, of Lodi

DAY ARRESTED: July 25, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation

SUSPECT: Gary William Sprouse, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 26, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, driving while license suspended/revoked, probation violation

