Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (08/05/17)

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from July 20-26.
SUSPECT: Bruno Tostado, 46, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 20, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, DUI, driving without a license, possession of controlled substance
SUSPECT: Daniel Christopher Bar, 22, of Newman
DAY ARRESTED: July 20, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Joseph Michael Lopes, 30, of Newman
DAY ARRESTED: July 20, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, parole violation
SUSPECT: Louis Nathaniel Sachse, 34, of Manteca
DAY ARRESTED: July 20, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Elias Francisco Amaya, 30, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 21, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, possession of a controlled substance, driving when license suspended/revoked for DUI/drugs
SUSPECT: Michael Chadwick, 23, transient
DAY ARRESTED: July 22, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Stoney Ray Northern, 40, transient
DAY ARRESTED: July 24, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Jacob Blackwood, 30, of Oakdale
DAY ARRESTED: July 25, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Sergio Reynoso Herrera, 28, of Lodi
DAY ARRESTED: July 25, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Gary William Sprouse, 36, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 26, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, driving while license suspended/revoked, probation violation
Comments