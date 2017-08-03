Revenge porn of underage girl leads to arrest of ex-boyfriend in Ceres

A Ceres man’s relationship with an underage girl lasted five months but it came to the attention of police after they broke up and he allegedly posted revenge porn of the two on social media.
The suspect, 21-year-old Jason Lopez, and the 15-year-old victim were in a dating relationship from January to May, said Ceres Police Sgt. Greg Yotsuya. Lopez would pick the victim up from her home and bring her to a residence in Ceres, where they would engage in sexual activity, he said.
The victim broke up with Lopez in May.
“Lopez, apparently upset over the breakup, posted an intimate video of the two to the victim’s social media accounts,” Yotsuya said. “When it was removed, he posted it to his own social media accounts.”
Ceres Police began investigating the case a few weeks ago. Detectives arrested Lopez on Thursday morning on suspicion of posting revenge porn, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a minor.
