He walked in front a woman’s pickup. What police say she did next put her in jail

Investigators have arrested a 54-year-old woman accused of accelerating a pickup and intentionally hitting a pedestrian, knocking him to the ground.
Anna Walker, of Turlock, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder, Turlock police announced in a news release Wednesday evening. She was being held at the Stanislaus County Jail Thursday morning. Her bail was set $500,000.
Turlock police spokesman Sgt. Russ Holeman on Thursday said the seriously injured man and Walker were acquaintances.
On June 15, prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against Walker on a misdemeanor charge of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence.
Walker is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pretrial hearing for the misdemeanor charge. Her first court appearance for the attempted murder charge had not yet been scheduled.
The incident occurred about 11 p.m. on July 29 in the 1600 block of Larkspur Place, just east of South Berkeley Avenue in Turlock. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash. When they arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators later learned Walker was driving the pickup that struck and injured the man, according to police. Other information and evidence revealed that the man had walked in front of the pickup Walker was driving when she intentionally accelerated toward him and knocked him to the ground, police said.
The injured man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers found the pickup parked in the 1800 block of West Glenwood Avenue, about 3 miles southwest of where the man was found injured. Turlock police detectives on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Walker.
Walker was found in the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue and taken into custody without incident.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Jason Tosta at (209) 664-7324, the Turlock police Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6780 or send an email to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments