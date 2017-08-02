Gwenda Colleen Campbell
Woman arrested after crashing stolen pickup with child riding in bed

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

August 02, 2017 6:19 PM

Modesto Police responded to a report of crash involving a pickup that wound up on top of another vehicle Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they learned the pickup was stolen and an 11-year-old child had been riding in the bed of the pickup when it crashed, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.

Details were limited Wednesday. Graves did not know whether anyone was injured or how the driver of the stolen pickup, 50-year-old Gwenda Colleen Campbell, is related to the child.

Campbell was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, auto theft, possession of stolen property and driving without a license.

