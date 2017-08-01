Annie Maria Chavez
Most Wanted: Annie Maria Chavez, driving under the influence and causing injury

August 01, 2017 12:19 PM

NAME: Annie Maria Chavez

CHARGE: Driving under the influence and causing injury

DESCRIPTION: 40 years old; 5 feet, 3 inches tall; 108 pounds; brown hair; brown eyes

THE CASE: Chavez is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Chavez’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters also can send an email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

