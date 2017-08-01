Sheriff’s detectives investigating homicide in Turlock

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department officials were investigating the death of a man whose body was found just outside a home on West F Street on Tuesday morning.
The man was found dead near a driveway in the 100 block of West F Street, just west of South First Street in Turlock.
Investigators had placed yellow placards near the body and across the street just outside a school bus facility. Sheriff’s deputies closed F Street, between First and Emily streets, as investigators worked at the scene.
We’ll have more with this story as soon as information becomes available.
