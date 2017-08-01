Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Sheriff’s detectives investigating homicide in Turlock

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

August 01, 2017 9:39 AM

TURLOCK

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department officials were investigating the death of a man whose body was found just outside a home on West F Street on Tuesday morning.

The man was found dead near a driveway in the 100 block of West F Street, just west of South First Street in Turlock.

Investigators had placed yellow placards near the body and across the street just outside a school bus facility. Sheriff’s deputies closed F Street, between First and Emily streets, as investigators worked at the scene.

We’ll have more with this story as soon as information becomes available.

Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house

View More Video