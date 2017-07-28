Isaac McNab, 18, of Ceres, arrested on July 17, 2017, by the Ceres Police Department
Stanislaus County auto theft task force (07/29/17)

July 28, 2017 9:56 AM

Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from July 13-19.

SUSPECT: Elodio Valencia, 41, or Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: July 13, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen property, batter, delaying/obstructing officer in performance in duty

SUSPECT: Dominique Michelle Bjorneboe, 33, of Stockton

DAY ARRESTED: July 13, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, possession of controlled substance, trespassing

SUSPECT: Angelica Marie McBride, 38, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: July 15, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, theft (personal property)

SUSPECT: Francisco Vizcaino Jr., 26, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: July 15, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

SUSPECT: John Crockett, 46, of Riverbank

DAY ARRESTED: July 15, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, parole violation

SUSPECT: Isaac McNab, 18, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: July 17, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty

SUSPECT: Jeramie Skylar Hoover, 19, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: July 17, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen property, conspiracy to commit crime, enhancement for crime committed while on probation, possession of loaded firearm in public (person or vehicle), probation violation

SUSPECT: Leo Joseph Villalobos, 48, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: July 18, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft

SUSPECT: Janelle Marie Masters, 30, of Oakdale

DAY ARRESTED: July 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Miguel Silva Jr., 26, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, assault with deadly weapon, obstructing/resisting public officer, possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, probation violation

SUSPECT: Alexander Arreola, 21, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: July 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Auto theft, carjacking, robbery, probation violation

