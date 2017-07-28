Stanislaus County auto theft task force (07/29/17)

Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from July 13-19.
SUSPECT: Elodio Valencia, 41, or Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: July 13, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen property, batter, delaying/obstructing officer in performance in duty
SUSPECT: Dominique Michelle Bjorneboe, 33, of Stockton
DAY ARRESTED: July 13, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of motor vehicle/trailer, possession of controlled substance, trespassing
SUSPECT: Angelica Marie McBride, 38, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: July 15, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, theft (personal property)
SUSPECT: Francisco Vizcaino Jr., 26, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: July 15, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: John Crockett, 46, of Riverbank
DAY ARRESTED: July 15, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, parole violation
SUSPECT: Isaac McNab, 18, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: July 17, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty
SUSPECT: Jeramie Skylar Hoover, 19, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: July 17, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen property, conspiracy to commit crime, enhancement for crime committed while on probation, possession of loaded firearm in public (person or vehicle), probation violation
SUSPECT: Leo Joseph Villalobos, 48, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: July 18, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Janelle Marie Masters, 30, of Oakdale
DAY ARRESTED: July 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Miguel Silva Jr., 26, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, assault with deadly weapon, obstructing/resisting public officer, possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, probation violation
SUSPECT: Alexander Arreola, 21, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: July 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Auto theft, carjacking, robbery, probation violation
