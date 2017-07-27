Suspect arrested in Modesto mini-mart robbery. Police say armed witness intervened

Police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of robbing a downtown Modesto mini-mart and exchanging gunfire with a witness who intervened.
The robbery happened at about 2 a.m. at the AM/PM at Fifth and I streets, a news release said. A clerk reported that a man came into the store and stole food. The clerk ran after the robber, who pulled a handgun, police said.
An armed witness tried to intervene in the parking lot and exchanged shots with the robber, but no one was injured, the release said.
Police said the robbery was not reported until 7 a.m., and all of the people involved were gone when officers arrived. Store security cameras did record the suspect and his vehicle, police said.
At about 11 a.m., Officer Troy Cross located the suspect’s car, and detectives later saw a man matching the description trying to leave a house on the 2100 block of Palisade Avenue, police said.
The suspect, identified as Jesse Echols, 18, of Modesto, was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on armed robbery and assault charges. Bail was set at $105,000.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
Comments