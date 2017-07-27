Ceres police looking for man who stabbed woman on bus

Police investigators were looking for a man suspected of stabbing a woman after an argument with her as they both rode a transit bus.
The stabbing occurred about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday on a Modesto Area Express bus, the Ceres Police Department announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon. Investigators learned that the suspect had argued with the woman on the bus.
The bus stopped along Richland Avenue, north of Hatch Road in Ceres. Police said the woman was about to walk off the bus, when the suspect approached her from behind and stabbed her in the back with a small-bladed knife.
The suspect left the area, heading north from the bus stop. Police described the suspect as a white man between 50 and 60 years old, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds with a medium build.
He was last seen wearing a gray mechanic-style uniform shirt and gray pants. The suspect was carrying what appeared to be a black small tool box.
Police said the suspect rides the MAX transit buses frequently, but investigators did not know his identity. The department released a security camera photo of the suspect riding the bus.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call Detective Bryan Ferreira at (209) 538-5616.
