Oakdale police arrest two in alleged counterfeit money scheme

Investigators have arrested two people suspected of making hundreds of dollars in counterfeit money and trying to use the phony bills at convenience stores, fast food restaurants and other businesses throughout town.
Jamie Francis, 39, and Stephen Ware, 41, were arrested on suspicion of committing forgery, using fictitious bills, counterfeiting and participating in a criminal conspiracy, according to a news release from the Oakdale Police Department. Both suspects were being held at the Stanislaus County Jail Wednesday morning; their bail amount was set at $25,000 each.
The department had been investigating a rash of attempts to use counterfeit $20, $50 and $100 bills at Oakdale businesses. Police and the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce notified local businesses, while detectives tracked down leads and later identified Francis and Ware as suspects.
The detectives learned that Francis and Ware might be staying at a Motel 6 in the 800 block of East F Street in Oakdale. About 10 a.m. Tuesday, investigators found Francis at the motel and items consistent with producing counterfeit money, police said. She was arrested there.
About 2 p.m. Tuesday, the detectives followed up on a tip and found Ware riding as a passenger in a blue sedan in the 1000 block of East F Street in Oakdale. Adam Foster was driving the car. Police pulled over the car, and both men were taken into custody.
Investigators searched the blue sedan and found $460 in fake bills in the front passenger seat, according to police. Adam Foster was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, and he was wanted by authorities on a felony warrant.
Oakdale police officials ask anyone with information about this alleged counterfeit scheme to call Detective Don Stilwell at (209) 847-2231.
