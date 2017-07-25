Reyes Ruvalcaba
Crime

Most Wanted: Reyes Ruvalcaba, Attempted murder

July 25, 2017 12:11 PM

NAME: Reyes Ruvalcaba

CHARGE: Attempted murder

DESCRIPTION: 51 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 189 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Ruvalcaba is suspected of having lured his estranged wife to a parking lot at 301 Standiford Ave. in north Modesto on April 10, 2005, saying he wanted her to pick up their children. Modesto police said Ruvalcaba shot her twice in the abdomen as she got out of her car, then shot her twice in the back of the head with a .38-caliber revolver. She survived.

NOTES: Ruvalcaba originally fled to Mexico, but he last was seen in May 2005 driving a brown compact car in Empire, police said. He has used the name Reyes Dedidos as an alias.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Ruvalcaba’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

