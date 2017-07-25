Jamie Theiler, 48, and Grant Dale, 54, were arrested Saturday (July 22, 2017), when they were found with a stolen gold Ford Ranger pickup outside a ranch in Jamestown, California.
Crime

The pickup ran out of gas on their way to a casino. But the pickup was stolen from Oakdale.

JAMESTOWN

Two Oakdale men were arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen pickup after they ran out of gas on their way to a local casino.

Jamie Theiler, 48, and Grant Dale, 54, were arrested Saturday, when they were found with a gold Ford Ranger pickup that was reported stolen from Oakdale, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release Tuesday. Theiler also was arrested on a charge of possessing methamphetamine.

On Saturday morning, a resident reported two men had parked a gold Ford Ranger at the entrance to his ranch in Jamestown. One man reportedly jumped the fence and was wandering on the rancher’s property. Both men became belligerent when asked to leave, the rancher told sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and spoke with Theiler, who was sitting in the pickup. A California Highway Patrol officer spotted Dale walking along Highway 108 and gave him a ride to where the pickup was parked.

The men told deputies they were fishing earlier that day, before they decided to drive to the casino. The men said they then ran out of gas.

The deputies noticed the pickup’s ignition was damaged. The deputies notified Oakdale police officials, who contacted the pickup’s registered owner. The owner confirmed the pickup had been stolen.

