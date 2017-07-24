Daniel Adolph Toledo, 39, of Ripon, was arrested on five counts of sex crimes with a minor in Ripon, California, on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Crime

July 24, 2017 12:19 PM

Ripon man, 39, accused of sex acts with child

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

A 39-year-old Ripon man was arrested on suspicion of having sex crimes with a minor.

After an “intensive investigation,” detectives with the Ripon Police Department on Saturday served search and arrest warrants at the home of Daniel Adolpho Toledo in the 300 block of Trudy Court.

Toledo was taken into custody without incident, according to Lt. Steve Merchant, spokesman for the department. He said the arrest concluded a six-week investigation.

Toledo was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on five counts of sex crimes with a minor.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Alex Burgos at 209-599-0254 or email aburgos@cityofripon.org.

