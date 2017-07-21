He threatened to put a gun to his mom’s head, police say. She complied with his wish.

Ceres Police on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly carjacked his mother while his two younger siblings were in the vehicle.
The incident occurred on July 14 around 10:30 p.m. when the suspect, 21-year-old Alexander Arreola, was a passenger in his mother’s vehicle, along with his 13-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother, according to Ceres Police.
During the drive Arreola told his mother, who was driving, to give him the vehicle.
“When his mother refused to give up the vehicle, he told her he had a gun and if she did not give him the keys he would press the gun to the side of her head,” according to a press release from Ceres Police.
Fearing for her and her children’s safety, she got out of the car with them and gave Arreola the keys. He then left in his mother’s vehicle.
On Wednesday at about 7 p.m., members of the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force found Arreola behind Sumary Market on Herndon Road. He was taken into custody without incident and booked on suspicion of carjacking and auto theft.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Detective Bryan Ferreira at (209) 538- 5616.
