Police arrest Turlock man accused of luring minors for sex on Instagram

Police investigators have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of using the social media app Instagram to arrange meetings with minors for sexual purposes.
Mohamad Ahmad Saber, of Turlock, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing multiple felony charges related to communicating with a minor for purposes of sexual misconduct, Turlock police announced in a news release Thursday.
Saber on Thursday was being held at the Stanislaus County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000.
On Tuesday, another law enforcement agency notified the Turlock Police Department. The allied agency reported that Saber was contacting girls on Instagram.
Investigators learned that Saber was asking the underage Instagram users for nude photographs of themselves, and he wanted to meet them to engage in sexual misconduct, police officials said.
Saber reportedly arranged to meet with one minor in Turlock to have sex, according to police. Detectives showed up where the meeting was supposed to take place and apprehended Saber.
Turlock police detectives believe Saber may have asked other underage Instagram users for nude photos of themselves or asked to meet them. Investigators ask anyone who might have communicated with Saber on Instagram to call Detective Tim Redd at (209) 664-7325.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments