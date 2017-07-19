From wheelchair, Modesto man killed cousin, injured uncle. Now, he’s facing 24 years.

A 39-year-old man has agreed to a plea deal that will result in a 24-year prison sentence for killing his cousin and wounding his uncle after a family argument escalated to gunfire in west Modesto.
Rigoberto Rosales was initially scheduled to stand trial this week, charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the 2013 shooting.
Instead, Rosales on Tuesday pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun, according to Deputy District Attorney Anthony Colacito, who prosecuted the case. Rosales’ conviction also included a gun enhancement with the manslaughter charge.
The defendant is scheduled to be formally sentenced Friday in Stanislaus Superior Court. At that hearing, the victims’ family will have an opportunity to speak about the impact of their deaths.
The deadly shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. May 5, 2013, during a family party at the home in the 1400 block of Garden Avenue, between Sutter and Colorado avenues in Modesto. Ricardo Ramirez, 32, and his father, Fidel Ramirez, then 62, both of Modesto, were shot while on the home’s front lawn.
Authorities have said the dispute began when Fidel Ramirez asked one of his nephews, Jose Ramirez, to stop using foul language around female relatives also at the party. Jose Ramirez became upset and punched his uncle.
A fight ensued with Fidel Ramirez and his son versus Jose Ramirez in front of the home. When they momentarily stopped fighting, Rosales shot his cousin and his uncle, according to the prosecution.
Ricardo Ramirez was unconscious when Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies arrived. Emergency personnel attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but the young man was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was taken to a hospital and survived his injuries.
Rosales, who is partially paralyzed and uses a wheelchair, left the home before authorities arrived. He remained a fugitive for several hours before he turned himself in to authorities.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
Comments