Man arrested earlier this month in connection with murder is set free

A man who was arrested earlier this month in connection with a 2011 murder has been released from custody after the District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges.
Hector Mendoza, 28, was one of four suspects in the death of Samuel Gallardo, 22, who was gunned down Nov. 26, 2011, at a taco truck in front of the El Paraiso bar on Crows Landing Road.
“There was not enough evidence to proceed on murder charges at this point,” said Detective Cory Brown. “The District Attorney did not file charges but requested further investigation.”
Mendoza said he was released the same day of his arrest, adding, “I wasn’t part of any of it.”
One man, 26-year-old Jorge Delatorre, remains in custody and two others are at large. Delatorre was arrested at his Waterford home in June and charged with murder, conspiracy and participating in a criminal street gang. Investigators continue to search for Tony Macias, 24, and Tomas Solorio, 27, wanted on the same charges.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Macias or Solorio or with further information about the murder to call Detective Brown at (209) 567-4485 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
