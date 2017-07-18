Man allegedly bites off part of woman’s finger, charged with mayhem

Modesto Police arrested a man over the weekend who allegedly bit off the tip of a woman’s finger during a dispute over child custody.
The incident occurred in south Modesto on Lita Court on Sunday night, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
The children’s father went to a home there where the children were staying and got involved in an argument with a female former in-law in front of the house.
The father, 23-year-old Jorge Ricardo Castro, tried to get past the woman and she pushed him, Graves said.
A fight ensued, during which Castro allegedly bit off the tip of the victim’s finger.
Another family member intervened and Castro ran off, Graves said.
He was returning to the home about 45 minutes later where officers were on scene taking a report. Castro was arrested on suspicion of mayhem.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a Modesto hospital.
Comments