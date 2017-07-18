Clarence Frederick Moore
Clarence Frederick Moore Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers
Clarence Frederick Moore Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers

Crime

July 18, 2017 2:04 PM

Most Wanted: Clarence Frederick Moore, Murder

NAME: Clarence Frederick Moore

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 26 years old, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Moore is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department in the July 1, 2015, shooting death of 49-year-old Louis Ramos.

NOTES: Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Donald Street in west Modesto and found Ramos with gunshot wounds. On Aug. 13, 2015, investigators announced they had identified Moore as a suspect.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house

Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house 0:45

Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house
Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift 0:19

Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift
Hash oil explosion in Riverbank leads to serious burns 1:19

Hash oil explosion in Riverbank leads to serious burns

View More Video