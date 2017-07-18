Stanislaus County men suspected of trying to steal fuel from Oakdale Irrigation District construction site

Two Stanislaus County men have been arrested on suspicion of trying to steal fuel from a tractor at an Oakdale Irrigation District construction site.
The arrests occurred Friday evening at the construction site near near Two Mile Bar Road and Highway 108 in Jamestown, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release Monday.
A Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area and spotted Garrett Hunter, 27, of Oakdale, siphoning diesel fuel from the tractor at the construction site, according to Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials. Garrett was taken into custody, while two other men ran north.
The Stanislaus deputy called the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department to help find the other two suspects.
Hunter told the deputies they were at the construction site to steal diesel fuel, because his pickup was low on fuel, according to the news release. During their search of the nearby area, deputies found Christopher Clements, 28, of Ceres and arrested him.
The deputies searched Hunter’s pickup and found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia with heroin residue, meth glass smoking pipes, 22 anti-psychotic pills, 59 sedative pills, heroin, butane honey oil, 100 clear empty plastic bags and a backpack with hypodermic needles, sheriff’s officials reported.
In the back of the pickup, the deputies found an open tool box with a red and black porter cable impact drill. The drill matched the description of one recently stolen from a Twain Harte home. The drill was confiscated as stolen property for a follow-up investigation.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments