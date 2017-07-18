Man tried to steal cash register from Lowe’s in Sonora. When he couldn’t, he started throwing rocks

Officers on Monday took a man into custody at gunpoint after he reportedly became violent inside a hardware store, tried to steal a cash register and threw rocks at a customers, vehicles and police.
Travis Ray Scrivner, 28, of Chinese Camp was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism, robbery and felony obstructing police. Officers tried to use a Taser to subdue Scrivner, but they did not fire their guns during the violent encounter.
About 9 a.m. Monday, Sonora police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Old Ward’s Ferry Road, just north of Highway 108 in Sonora.
Scrivner reportedly entered the store, damaged merchandise and threw merchandise at customers, according to a Sonora police news release. Police said Scrivner removed a cash register from a counter and tried to carry it out of the store, but was unsuccessful.
He continued his violent behavior as store employees and customers followed him outside, according to police. Witnesses told police Scrivner threw a large river rock at a customer, hitting and injurying the man’s knee.
Police said Scrivner threw several other large rocks at other people and vehicles as he walked across Old Wards Ferry Road toward a Starbucks coffee shop.
An unmarked police vehicle arrived, and Scrivner threw a large rock at the police vehicle. Police said the officer tried to apprehend Scrivner, but the suspect picked up another large rock and threw it at the officer.
The same officer tried to subdue Scrivner with a Taser less-than-lethal device but was unsuccessful. Police said Scrivner found another large river rock and aggressively approached the officer. Then, Scrivner was placed under arrest at gunpoint by the officer, who finally convinced Scrivner to surrender.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments