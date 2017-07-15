Suspected DUI driver crashes into power pole, sparking vegetation fire near Waterford

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a power pole just outside Waterford early Saturday morning, sending the transformer to the ground, which sparked a vegetation fire.
The crash occurred on the south side of Highway 132 near Eucalyptus Avenue at about 1:30 a.m., said Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Chief Eric DeHart.
The impact sheared off the bottom of the power pole and knocked the transformer to the ground, starting the fire.
DeHart said firefighters kept the vegetation fire from spreading while they waited about 10 minutes for Modesto Irrigation District crews to respond and cut power to the transformer.
The fire burned an area about 30 feet in diameter.
Information about the driver was not available Saturday afternoon but DeHart said he was not injured.
