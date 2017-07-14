Crime

July 14, 2017 12:32 PM

Mom told sitter she’d be right back. Instead, she left kids over night to use drugs

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

A Modesto mom was arrested Thursday after leaving her four children with a friend to take a quick trip to the store that turned into an overnight stay.

The friend called her multiple times but the mom never answered, said Modesto Police Sgt. Kalani Souza. It wasn’t until the friend left a message saying she was calling police that the mom showed up at the friend’s southwest Modesto home around the same time as officers.

The mother left her children, ages 9, 8, 4 and 3, with the friend some time Wednesday, Souza said. The friend eventually called police around 4:45 p.m. Thursday to report that the mother had never returned.

The mother, identified as 24-year-old Elizabeth Bueno Magaña, admitted to officers that she left the children to go use drugs, Souza said.

Magaña was arrested on suspicion of child abandonment and endangerment. Child Protective Services took custody of the children, Souza said.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house

Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house 0:45

Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house
Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift 0:19

Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift
Hash oil explosion in Riverbank leads to serious burns 1:19

Hash oil explosion in Riverbank leads to serious burns

View More Video