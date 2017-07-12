An ‘unreasonable risk’ to release Modesto man who stabbed ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend

A 50-year-old Modesto man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in 1995 must remain in prison for at least another five years.
Neao Medina in a July 5 hearing was found unsuitable for parole at the Deuel Vocational Institute in Tracy, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Medina in 1996 was convicted of attempted murder for stabbing his ex-girlfriend and attempted voluntary manslaughter for stabbing the woman’s new boyfriend.
The attack occurred in September 1995. The woman feared violence from Medina and was staying at a friend’s trailer on South Seventh Street near Modesto. Her new boyfriend also was staying there with her.
Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials have said that Medina went to the trailer shortly after 2 a.m. armed with a baseball bat. They said he broke into the trailer through a window, got a steak knife from the kitchen, went to a back bedroom and stabbed his ex-girlfriend several times before stabbing her new boyfriend once.
Medina dropped the knife and left the trailer, sheriff’s officials said. Soon after, Medina was arrested and told detectives he was in his “right mind, angry and thinking straight” when he tried to kill the couple, according to prosecutors.
Deputy District Attorney Jeff Laugero appeared at last week’s parole hearing, saying Medina should remain in prison because of his lack of insight into his crime and various lies he told the parole board and evaluators.
Prosecutors said the parole board determined that Medina was untruthful to try to justify his crime and would be “an unreasonable risk” to the public if released. This was Medina’s second parole hearing, and he will become eligible for parole again in five years.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
Comments