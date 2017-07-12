Riverbank police looking for burglary suspects caught on security camera video

Authorities on Wednesday morning released security camera footage of two men burglarizing a home and taking stolen items out to a car.
Riverbank Police Services posted the security camera video on its Facebook page and asked the public help investigators identify the Riverbank home burglary suspects in this video.
The men in the video are seen methodically grabbing items from the home and taking them out to place in the trunk of what appears to be a silver sedan.
Investigators asked anyone with information about the suspects to call Riverbank Police Service at (209) 869-7162, send a message on its Facebook page or visit the police station at 6727 Third Street in Riverbank.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
