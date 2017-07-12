Sheriff’s deputy finds men with stolen mail, $3,000 worth of tree removal tools

A Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputy found two men with a vehicle reportedly loaded with stolen mail and more than $3,000 worth of tools and gear taken in a burglary at a local tree removal business.
Timothy Logan and Timothy Squires, both from Isleton, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal conspiracy, possessing stolen property, possessing burglary tools and possessing blank checks with the intent to commit fraud, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s officials said the men had wire cutters, sledge hammer and pry bars, and the blank checks were among the mail stolen from mail boxes in Sonora.
On Saturday morning, sheriff’s officials received a call reporting opened mailboxes on Bostwick Road near Rawhide Road in Sonora. A deputy checked the area and did not find any suspicious people or vehicles.
Later that day, a deputy spotted a blue 2005 Saturn parked on Bergel Road under the Highway 108 overpass in Sonora. Sheriff’s officials said the deputy found Logan and Squires with the small sport utility vehicle. Logan was on probation in Yolo County, so the deputy searched the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, the deputy found the mail stolen from Bostwick Road. The mail was later returned to those residents.
Also in the vehicle, the deputy found numerous large tools, including a chainsaw, a pneumatic air wrench and an angle grinder, stolen from Type One Tree Service. The business’ storage container had been burglarized. An employee from the business identified the stolen tools, and the items were returned.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments