The Modesto Police Department on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, arrested Bobby Jackson, a suspect in an attempted homicide. After the arrest, an officer carried one of the department's K-9s, Riko, back to the squad car so the dog wouldn't burn his paws. (Modesto Modesto Police Department
July 11, 2017 1:56 PM

Police arrest shooting suspect in airport neighborhood

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

After a several-hour standoff in Modesto’s airport neighborhood Tuesday, police arrested a man wanted for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in April.

Bobby Grant Jackson was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for heat related symptoms before being booked into jail.

Jackson, then 28, was the suspect in the April shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend after an altercation near Kerr Avenue and Oregon Drive. According to police at the time, the victim was driving with his girlfriend when his vehicle was rammed by Jackson’s vehicle, police said. The two men got out of their vehicles and Jackson drew a gun and fired, then fled the scene, police said.

On Tuesday, Lt. Martha Delgado said an officer saw Jackson in the same area and tried to contact him. Jackson ran into a home. Authorities shut down several blocks in the area of Kerr and Oregon while they searched the area.

At about 3:15 p.m., the search ended with Jackson’s arrest.

Some witnesses expressed concern when they spotted an officer carrying a K-9 to his patrol car.

The dog, Riko, helped in the apprehension of the suspect but was just fine, police said in a Facebook post. “The pavement is just too hot for dog paws.”

Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift

