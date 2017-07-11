Surveillance video helps identify Turlock plant vandal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Hash oil explosion in Riverbank leads to serious burns Pause 0:47 Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead 0:30 Road rage reported in Modesto 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:59 12-year-old shot in Ceres 0:47 Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto 1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Surveillance video captured a woman vandalizing a planter box at downtown Turlock restaurant 10 East Kitchen & Tap House early Monday, July 10, 2017. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, it was one of five planter boxes that the woman vandalized.

