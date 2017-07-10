Modesto man accused of killing wife, her two sons returns to court

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Hash oil explosion in Riverbank leads to serious burns Pause 0:47 Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead 0:30 Road rage reported in Modesto 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:59 12-year-old shot in Ceres 0:47 Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto 1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Oscar Espinoza appeared in Stanislaus County Superior Court in Modesto, Calif. this morning on July 10, 2017, for a bail hearing. Espinoza is accused of beating to death his wife and her two sons with a baseball bat inside their north Modesto home. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

