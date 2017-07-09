Deputies surround Salida business park after large fight breaks out at motorcycle club hangout

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies surrounded a business park along Pirrone Road on Sunday after a fight among a few dozen people broke out at a motorcycle club hangout spot. But authorities did not find anyone who was injured.
Sheriff’s officials received 911 calls reporting two people injured in the large fight, said Sgt. Anthony Bejaran, a sheriff’s spokesman.
He said three San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies and two California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene, because of the reported 30 to 40 people involved in the fight. Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area, but did not find anyone with injuries.
Deputies on Sunday afternoon remained at the business park investigating the incident. Several people were detained for their own safety and questioned. Bejaran said no arrests had been made.
The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. at the clubhouse in the 5400 block of Pirrone Road, just east of Highway 99 and about a mile north of Kiernan Avenue.
Stanislaus County sheriff’s Lt. Ed Ridenour said there were reportedly 40 to 50 motorycles at the venue when the fight broke out. Deputies arrived and found only several motorcycles in the parking lot and several people outside the clubhouse.
Ridenour said the people outside were inconsistent with their statements about whether there was anyone injured inside the clubhouse. Sheriff’s deputies with their guns drawn surrounded Hughes Business Park. Officials used a public address system to order people out of the clubhouse.
Deputies brought out about 60 people from inside the clubhouse, including members of the Hells Angels and Jus Brothers motorcycle gangs, according to Ridenour. He said the members of the gangs were uncooperative.
The CHP closed Pirrone Road while deputies searched the business park. Traffic was snarled around the area for about two hours after the fight was initially reported.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments