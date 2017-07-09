Investigators looking for shooter in Soulsbyville attack, one man hit by gunfire

Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials on Sunday were looking for a suspect who fired shots at two men, injuring one of them in an attack investigators believe was not a random act of violence.
About 11:45 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department received 911 calls reporting the sound of gunfire and a possible shooting on Caylor Drive in Soulsbyville.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home in the 20000 block of Caylor Drive home, just southeast of Highway 108. The deputies learned that one man was asked for by name just before he was punched in the face by the shooting suspect, according to a sheriff’s news release.
The suspect brandished a handgun and fired several shots. Sheriff’s officials said another man appeared to have been struck by the gunfire. The injured man initially refused medical treatment for his wound, but he was later taken by ambulance to a local hospital for an evaluation.
Deputies found several 9 mm shell casings in the road. Investigators described the shooter as a white man, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall with tattoos on his arms. They said the suspect was driving a black sedan.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this shooting to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department at (209) 533-5815.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
