Fresno murder suspect at large after escaping during interview with detectives

A murder suspect and known gang member escaped from the Fresno Police Department Friday after fighting with detectives, according to CBS 47 in Fresno.
Ibn Lugman Haqq, 21, was arrested in connection with the murder of 41-year-old Delon Agee, who was shot multiple times on Wednesday and died a short time later at a hospital.
Detectives took Haqq to the police station for questioning following his arrest, according to the station. Some time during the interview, Haqq began assaulting the detectives and managed to escape.
Haqq remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, the station reports. He is wanted on suspicion of murder, escape and assault on a peace officer.
In 2015, Haqq led Fresno Police on a high speed pursuit, during which he threw two handguns from the vehicle on Highway 180, according to FOX 26 in Fresno. Police identified the then 19-year-old Haqq as a known gang member.
