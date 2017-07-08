Riverbank man badly burned in apparent hash oil lab explosion

A Riverbank man suffered second- and third-degree burns to about 40 percent of his body early Saturday morning in an explosion believed to have been caused by a hash oil lab.
The explosion occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Terminal Avenue.
Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Rick Bussell said the explosion blew out walls in the bedroom in which it occurred as well on the opposite side of the house, knocked items out of the kitchen cupboards and actually lifted the roof.
“The explosion blew out a lot of the structural members,” he said. “It was a violent explosion.”
When firefighters arrived there was no fire but a badly burned man was sitting on the sidewalk, Bussell said. The man had second- and third-degree burns to much of his body, mainly his face, hands, feet and chest. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Early investigation suggests the man was in a bedroom extracting hash oil, a concentrated form of marijuana, when the explosion occurred.
There were other people inside the home but no one else was injured, Bussell said.
