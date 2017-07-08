Riverbank man badly burned in apparent hash oil lab explosion

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead Pause 0:30 Road rage reported in Modesto 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:59 12-year-old shot in Ceres 0:47 Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto 1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite 0:25 Raw Video: Police pursue carjacking suspect in Modesto Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A man suffered burns to about 40 percent of his body early Saturday morning in an apparent hash oil lab explosion in Riverbank. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com

A man suffered burns to about 40 percent of his body early Saturday morning in an apparent hash oil lab explosion in Riverbank. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com