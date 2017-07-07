Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (07/08/17)

Three people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from June 22-28.
SUSPECT: Kenau Johnson, 30, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 22, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Lonnie Stacey, 36, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, possession of controlled substance, driving when license revoked/suspended
SUSPECT: Robert Edward Wisswell, 51, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Auto theft, Receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation
