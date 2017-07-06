Crime

Newman police arrest Modesto man and woman on auto theft charges after traffic stop

By John Holland

Newman police arrested two Modesto residents on suspicion of auto theft Thursday.

Anthony Gutierrez, 26, and Heather Murrah, 25, were arrested without incident after a traffic stop on Fig Lane south of Jensen Road, police said. They were in a 1997 Honda that had been reported stolen in Modesto on June 30, police said.

A police corporal reported seeing the car unoccupied while on patrol and called in the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force to help with surveillance before the arrests.

