Modestan had role in execution-style shooting of 2 brothers. He’s been granted parole.

A 64-year-old Modesto man convicted of kidnapping and killing two brothers in 1986 has been granted parole, but Governor Jerry Brown can still decide to overturn the parole board’s decision.
The Governor’s Office has up to 150 days to decide whether to uphold the board’s decision to release Rudy Milan Blanusa from prison, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced this week.
Prosecutors said Blanusa, Chris Towler and Ed Haro killed Gilbert and Joseph Flores in an execution-style shooting, because they believed the Flores brothers had burglarized Haro’s home. Haro was granted parole in 2011. Towler remains incarcerated at the Solano State Prison in Vacaville.
Blanusa appeared for his parole hearing on June 28 at the California Medical Facility Prison in Vacaville. Deputy District Attorney Randy Fischer and several members of the victims’ family also attended, asking the parole board to keep Blanusa in prison. Fischer argued that Blanusa should remain incarcerated due to the violent nature of the crime and his lack of rehabilitation.
Prosecutors said Haro had threatened to kill those who stole from him and searched for the alleged thieves with Blanusa and Towler. In February 1986, the Flores brothers were kidnapped at gunpoint and taken to a peach orchard, where they were shot 12 times with three guns.
The Flores brothers’ bullet-riddled bodies were found face-down in the orchard near Ustick Road and Whitmore Avenue, just south of Modesto.
Blanusa left the area before law enforcement could find him. After several years in hiding, Blanusa was captured in Canada after his case was featured on the “America’s Most Wanted” television show. A viewer of the show turned him in to authorities. Blanusa was extradited from Canada in June 1989.
Jurors convicted Blanusa, Haro and Towler in separate trials. Prosecutors said each defendant was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of false imprisonment. Their charges included enhancements for using a gun in the crime.
In July 1990, Blanusa was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for his role in the murders of the Flores brothers.
Blanusa in last week’s parole hearing said he murdered the Flores brothers because he was loyal to his friends “to a fault,” which he hadn’t said before, according to prosecutors.
He was denied parole in January 2016 and ordered to remain in prison for at least another three years before he could be eligible for parole again. But new state rules for elderly inmates allowed Blanusa to accelerate the scheduling of next his parole hearing.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
