July 05, 2017 8:43 PM

Police seek six people in reported robbery at Modesto mall, one of them with knife

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

Six people tried Wednesday to steal merchandise at the Vintage Faire Mall, and one of them brandished a knife at a security guard, Modesto police reported.

Officers responded at 7:43 p.m. to a report that three men and three women took items from the Macy’s men’s store, Lt. Ivan Rodriguez said. It became an armed robbery, rather than simple theft, when one of them displayed the knife, he said..

The six – all described as black between the ages of 17 and 20 – left in a black sport utility vehicle toward Dale Road and had not been apprehended as of 8:30 p.m. Details on what merchandise was involved were not available.

